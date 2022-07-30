Real Betis loan out Mexico international Diego Lainez

Real Betis have agreed a deal to send Mexican international Diego Lainez to SC Braga on loan for season.

Arriving in 2019 for sizable €14m deal from Club America, Betis had placed plenty of hope in Lainez as a developing talent, but so far he has failed to deliver on his early promise. After struggling to secure sufficient minutes, Betis have decided that the best course of action was to loan him out. Diario AS also say that Braga have a €7m buy clause.

They also announced that his contract, previously due to expire in 2023, had been renewed until 2025. That move gives Betis a little more freedom to see if he can take the next step before making a definitive call on his Betis career.

Brazilian winger Luiz Henrique has arrived this summer and is expected to compete for minutes, but with Cristian Tello and Lainez out the door, it looks as if Betis are keen to rely more heavily on Joaquin, Rodri and Aitor Ruibal.