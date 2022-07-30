Rayo Vallecano secure Florian Lejeune loan deal

Rayo Vallecano have secured a season long loan move for Alaves defender Florian Lejeune ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Andoni Iraola has been on the hunt for potential defensive reinforcements in recent weeks as he looks to boost his squad options in Vallecas.

Iraola has yet to pay a transfer fee this summer, with three free agents joining the club, and Lejeune arriving on loan, after Alaves eventually rejected a permanent deal for the French centre back.

OFICIAL | @lejeune_florian es nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano. Llega cedido del @Alaves hasta final de la temporada 2022-23.

¡Bienvenido, Lejeune! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/Paf6MIGxuS — Rayo Vallecano (@RayoVallecano) July 29, 2022

As per reports from Marca, Lejeune will remain in Madrid this weekend, with Rayo Vallecano already in Manchester, ahead of their final preseason game against Manchester United tomorrow.

Iraola’s squad will then return to Spain for a final week of training ahead of their eagerly awaited La Liga season curtain raiser away at Barcelona on August 13, with more new faces expected to arrive at the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas in the coming days.