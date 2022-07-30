Predicted Real Madrid XI vs Juventus: Antonio Rudiger to miss out

Real Madrid have one final preseason test before they launch into competitive action this season, with Los Blancos facing Juventus for the final leg of their preseason tour in the United States of America.

Los Blancos have so far lost 1-0 to Barcelona and drawn 2-2 with Club America, so Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping his players can catch some rhythm against La Vecchia Signora.

After tonight’s match (04:00am CEST), Real Madrid will return home to Madrid as they prepare to take on Eintracht Frankfurt on the 10th of August for the European Super Cup.

According to Diario AS, Ancelotti is likely to leave out Antonio Rudiger from the start. The Italian had told the press that Real Madrid would be using the same line-up that would play against Eintracht. Having previously stated that Ferland Mendy his first choice left-back, David Alaba and Eder Militao were also his first-choice central defence, they will make up the defence.

The big question is over Dani Carvajal, who only returned to training on Thursday after an ankle issue. AS believe he will be fit though, while Fede Valverde will reprise his role on the right side of midfield as was the case in the Champions League final. Rodrygo will act as an impact substitute.

Many had assumed that Rudiger would be the one to earn a place in Real Madrid’s starting line-up, but it appears he will have to wait for his chance. Ancelotti will at least have the competition for places that he lacked in the backline last season.

Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius.