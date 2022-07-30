Nikola Milenkovic decision could change Atletico Madrid summer plans

Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo recently declared that Los Rojiblancos would not be signing any more players this summer, but one player might be able to change their mind.

Mundo Deportivo have picked up on information coming out of La Nazione in Italy, which says that Atleti are keeping a close eye on Nikola Milenkovic’s situation. The Fiorentina centre-back is out of contract next summer and reportedly La Viola have asked Milenkovic to make a decision in the coming days; renew or leave this summer.

In case of his deciding to leave the club, Milenkovic would be available for a fee of €15m. That would surely be of interest to Atleti and supposedly it is to Juventus and Inter too.

Manager Diego Simeone appears set to play with three central defenders once again this season and only has five natural options for the position. Mario Hermoso and Felipe were both unreliable last season and the addition of Milenkovic would surely strengthen Atletico Madrid significantly.