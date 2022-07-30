Mateu Alemany brings in new scout as right-hand man at Barcelona

Barcelona have enjoyed perhaps their best summer in many years, with the pending task of securing a number of exits from the first team.

Plenty of praise has gone to Joan Laporta but more has arrived at the door of Sporting Director Mateu Alemany. The former Valencia man has a reputation for being a hard negotiator and as it stands, Barcelona have secured all of their main targets this summer.

Alemany is reportedly looking to build a trusted team in the transfer department at Barcelona and his latest step towards doing so is the hiring of David Fernandez. Working as a manager in Espanyol’s youth categories for 15 years, before moving to Real Madrid as a scout, he is well-renowned for his talent-spotting, as per Sport. Most recently he was in charge of the academy at Sporting Gijon, resigning from his position on Friday.

Although Barcelona have invested heavily this summer, they will need a top level scouting structure in place for the coming years as their spending likely becomes more frugal. Alemany looks as if he is in it for the long haul.