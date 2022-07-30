Mario Gaspar joins Watford as Kiko Femenia completes Villarreal move

Villarreal and Watford have completed a defensive swap with Kiko Femenia joining the Yellow Submarine and Mario Gaspar heading for England.

Unai Emery has targeted full back reinforcements as a priority this summer with Serge Aurier already departing on a free transfer.

Femenia, who can play across the back line, has spent five years in English football, following his 2017 move from Alaves.

The 31-year-old has signed a three year deal at the Estadio de la Ceramica with veteran defender Gaspar moving on for a new challenge after an incredible 13 seasons at the club.

Watford have confirmed Gaspar’s arrival at Vicarage Road as the Hornets aim to secure an immediate return to the Premier League in 2023.

Femenia is not expected to be the final piece of transfer business for Emery in the coming weeks with a potential €20m deal on the table for Argentinian international Giovani Lo Celso almost complete ahead of the new season.