Marc Cucurella left out of Brighton squad amid Manchester City links

Marc Cucurella was left out of Brighton and Hove Albion’s final preseason game of the summer amid growing transfer links to Manchester City.

The Spanish international has taken the bold step of submitting a transfer request to the club as he looks to push through a possible departure from the AMEX Stadium.

Talks between the two clubs over a possible deal have not progressed in recent weeks with the Seagulls standing firm on their expected fee for the versatile defender.

Pep Guardiola has openly hinted at his interest in brining Cucurella to Manchester, with Brighton demanding a £50m fee for the former Getafe full back, who is under contract on the south coast until 2026.

Brighton could potentially lower their asking price to a final compromise of €40m, with Cucurella not featuring in their 5-1 home win over Espanyol, ahead of their Premier League season start away at Manchester United on August 7.