Konrad de la Fuente set for La Liga return

Former Barcelona youth team star Konrad de la Fuente looks set to return to Spain next month.

The Unites States international opted to leave the Camp Nou last summer after failing to break into the La Blaugrana first team.

Ligue 1 side Marseille paid £2.5m to bring him to France ahead of the 2021/22 season with Barcelona retaining a 50% sell on clause on the 21-year-old.

After struggling with form and injury issues since the start of 2022, Marseille are now prepared to loan him out in the coming weeks, to reignite his career.

According to reports from Diario AS, La Liga side Real Valladolid have approached Marseille over a deal, with talks ongoing on a season long loan.

Valladolid have looked to rebuild their squad on a budget in recent weeks after securing promotion back to the top-flight from the Segunda Division.

José Rojo Martín’s side kick off their campaign at home to Villarreal on August 13.