Julen Lopetegui wants Sevilla to learn lessons from Arsenal thrashing

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has called on his players to learn from their 6-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Andalucians wrapped up their preseason campaign with a ruthless hammering in the Emirates Cup final in North London.

Lopetegui’s side have endured a mixed run of results, ahead of the start of the 2022/23 domestic season, with just one win from four games.

Four goals inside the first 20 minutes against Mikel Arteta’s hosts, with a brace each from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, effectively ended the contest before the break.

Jesus clinched a hat trick on his home debut after the restart before substitute Eddie Nketiah netted a sixth in the closing minutes.

Sevilla face Leicester City tomorrow before hosting Cadiz in their La Liga opener next weekend and Lopetegui wants to see a response from his squad.

“Playing against a great team, these situations can arise. Inside 19 minutes they have gone 4-0 up”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have to draw conclusions from our pre-season, we are trying to compete against two Premier League teams inside two days, and we face these games with some casualties.

“It hurts now but these defeats should help us to learn.”

Lopetegui declined to comment on his plans for the transfer market in the coming weeks after Jules Kounde completed his club record move to Barcelona.