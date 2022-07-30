Joan Laporta remains determined to keep Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains determined to retain star midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been heavily linked with a move away from the Camp Nou with Premier League giants Manchester United pushing to bring him to Old Trafford.

Despite La Blaugrana being open to a possible exit, de Jong has maintained his stance to stay in Catalonia next season.

Laporta previously stated his commitment to keeping the Dutch international at the club but hinted he would be required to take a wage cut stay on.

With de Jong’s personal commitment to remaining in Spain showing no signs of changing, Barcelona are now working on a deal to restructure his wages, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Laporta stated the priority is an agreement with the former Ajax schemer as United’s interest in the 25-year-old continues to decline.

“In football you never know. It depends on the different parties”, as per reports from CBS.

“I can say there is a strong possibility he stays here and I will do my best for him to stay at Barcelona.”

Barcelona face the final game of their US preseason tour against New York Red Bulls tomorrow before returning to Spain for the Joan Gamper Trophy against Pumas UNAM on August 7.