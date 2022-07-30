Frenkie de Jong starts for Barcelona against New York Red Bulls

Frenkie de Jong has returned to the Barcelona starting XI for their preseason clash with New York Red Bulls.

La Blaugrana wrap up their summer tour of the United States in New Jersey with two wins and a draw so far for Xavi’s side in North America.

Following their 2-2 draw against Juventus last week, Xavi has opted to rotate his starting options, ahead of facing Pumas UNAM in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 7.

Ronald Araujo comes in for Sergi Roberto in defence with de Jong and Gavi replacing Nico Gonzalez and Franck Kessie in midfield.

Raphinha is Xavi’s fourth change with the Brazilian part of a three man attack instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

De Jong’s ongoing transfer links with Manchester United have continued to fade in recent weeks as he looks to secure a stay in Catalonia.

His representatives are still in talks with the club over a restructured salary package ahead of the 2022/23 season.