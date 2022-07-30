Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Rayo Vallecano

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the Manchester United squad for their friendly clash with Rayo Vallecano tomorrow.

United take on Rayo at Old Trafford in their final preseason game ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League start.

Ronaldo missed United’s trip to Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, as speculation increases over his future at the club.

The 37-year-old is determined to play Champions League football in 2022/23 but the club are unwilling to sell their star asset.

ℹ Erik has confirmed that @Cristiano will feature in our squad for Sunday's game.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2022

United lost 1-0 against Atletico Madrid as part of a weekend double header of games with Erik ten Hag confirming wholesale changes are incoming for their second game.

No starters from the defeat to Los Rojilancos will feature against Rayo, but substitutes could play, as the Dutchman opts for widespread changes.

Ronaldo is expected to start against Andoni Iraola’s visitors but his future will be discussed once again next week as United gear up to face Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.