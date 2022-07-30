Chinese star Wu Lei set to end Espanyol stint and return to China

Espanyol are experiencing plenty of upheaval this summer as new manager Diego Martinez confects the squad to his desires. There have been several high-profile victims, including Diego Lopez and David Lopez, but Wu Lei is set to leave of his own volition.

According to Diario AS, the Chinese star will likely leave Espanyol three-and-a-half years later. Shanghai SIPG are thought to be his destination, following an interview in which he admitted he believed he had experienced everything he needed to at Espanyol. The 31-year-old has played in the Europa League, been promoted and relegated during his tumultuous stay.

Wu Lei initially looked as if he could become a real asset to Espanyol with his quick movement and ability to cause trouble to defenders. Famously he scored a late goal in the Barcelona derby to earn Espanyol a point.

Yet last season in La Liga he struggled to start matches and became more of an option, rather than a regular part of the first team under Vicente Moreno.