Chelsea make wage commitment to Kepa’s Napoli loan switch

Chelsea are prepared to make a major wage contribution to secure Kepa Arrizabalaga’s loan move to Serie A giants Napoli.

The former Athletic Club star has been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge as he looks to make a possible push to snatch a last minute place in the La Roja World Cup squad.

The Basque stopper has remained pragmatic over where he will play his club football next season but his starting opportunities are still limited in London.

Reports earlier this month from Diario AS claimed Napoli club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen on signing a new keeper in Naples.

Fresh reports from the Spanish outlet claim Kepa is now Napoli’s No.1 target with Chelsea willing to pay up to 70% of his salary to get a deal wrapped up in the coming weeks.

Any loan is expected to include a purchase option included in it as Chelsea aim to cut their losses on the 27-year-old.