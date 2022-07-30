Celta close in on Barcelona star Oscar Mingueza

Celta Vigo are working on a deal to sign Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Mingueza is on a list of players set to leave the Camp Nou, after being omitted from their US tour, with Xavi willing to sell the Spanish international to reduce the club’s bulging wage bill.

According to reports from Diario AS, the two clubs have agreed terms over a €3m deal, to bring the 23-year-old to Galicia in the coming days, with his Barcelona career effectively over.

The contract at the Estadio Baladios will tie Mingueza to Celta until 2026 as he aims to revive his flagging career in the next 12 months.

Mingueza’s arrival could complete a new look defence for Eduardo Coudet ahead of the new campaign after a busy summer of transfers.

Unai Nunez has arrived on loan from Athletic Club with Mingueza expected to go straight into the team at right back.