Bernardo Silva willing to wait for Barcelona deal until the end of the summer

Barcelona are already the highest spenders in the transfer market this summer but some are suggesting that they are not done yet. Following the completion of Jules Kounde’s transfer from Sevilla, rumours sprang up around Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva.

The Blaugrana are keen to recruit Silva and he is very keen on a move too. However Barcelona will not make a move for Silva unless they manage to sell Frenkie de Jong for a significant fee.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Silva is aware that the de Jong saga is unlikely to be solved any time soon. Being so, Silva has told Barcelona that he is willing to wait until the final day of the market in order to make a move happen.

That may be well and true, yet the issue they may encounter is Pep Guardiola. Although the Catalan has been happy to let unhappy players out of the door, Manchester City will be a full month into their season and Guardiola may be unwilling to do any business at that point. Losing a player of Silva’s stature and quality so late on in the window would be a large blow to City’s title chances.