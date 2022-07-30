Barcelona sell first ever NFT for over half a million dollars

Barcelona are not averse to extra revenue streams currently and appear to have found one. The club’s first official Non-Fundgible Token (NFT) was sold last night at a Sotheby’s auction, bringing in €678k, as per ESPN.

The NFT was a 40 second animation of Johan Cruyff’s iconic flying goal against Atletico Madrid in 1973 accompanied by an orchestra, which apparently took over 10,000 hours to make.

FC Barcelona, in collaboration with BCN Visuals, has produced a Hollywood-worthy audiovisual digital art NFT that aesthetically recreates the moment of @JohanCruyff ’s legendary 1973 flying kick and goal — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 25, 2022

In addition, the buyer will be privy to a number of additional benefits, which would come at considerable value. The ‘digital ambassador’, as it has been termed, will be able to; visit La Masia, attend meet and greet events, have hospitality at Camp Nou for a minimum of five years, have the opportunity to play at Camp Nou and also the chance to hand over the ball to the players before a friendly match.

While it’s unlikely that information would ever become public, it would be interesting to know what the value of that package would have been without the NFT. Ironically, the club also termed the benefits that came with the NFT as ‘money can’t buy’.