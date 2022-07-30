Barcelona concerned they won’t be able to move on Riqui Puig and Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona will have their attention just as focused on the exit operation these days as they will making any further signings. So far Clement Lenglet, Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho and Francisco Trincao have left the club, but Barcelona will want to lighten their 31-man squad.

As per Sport, it is becoming a real worry within Can Barca that they won’t be able to move on Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig. While other teams have shown solid interest in the likes of Neto, Martin Braithwaite and Oscar Mingueza, it’s all quiet on their front.

Mundo Deportivo say that the team closest to providing an exit for Puig would be Los Angeles Galaxy. Currently the Galaxy are evaluating the prospect and working out whether they want to make an offer for Puig, whose contract expires in 2023. Barcelona are at this point willing to renew his deal for a year in order to loan him out.

Meanwhile if an exit can’t be found for Umtiti, the club is weighing up terminating his contract. Both parties hope to be able to avoid that.

