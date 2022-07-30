Barcelona and Juventus in negotiations for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay’s Barcelona career has been even more of a rollercoaster than most get in Catalonia. Beginning with Ronald Koeman, he finished last season as joint-top scorer under Xavi Hernandez but having lost his place. Now Barcelona want to push him out of the club.

According to Sport, Barcelona and Juventus are negotiating a deal for Memphis, which would see him leave initially on loan, with a compulsory €20m coming into action last summer. Juventus want to save on spending the cash this summer.

It would however require Memphis to renew his contract, which expires next summer, for a further year. Beyond that, all of this requires Memphis’ approval and it recently emerged that he is intent on remaining at the Blaugrana this summer.

Sport suggest that a direct message from manager Xavi Hernandez could get negotiations going, but if it were that simple, then surely Xavi would already have done so. Persuading players to leave to what may be pastures less green is Barcelona’s biggest task at the moment.

Image via EFE/EPA/JOE BUGLEWICZ