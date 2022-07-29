Real Madrid linked with Chelsea outcast Armando Broja

Real Madrid could make a shock transfer move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja to boost their attacking options.

Los Blancos are in the market for a new striker as Carlo Ancelotti looks to ease the burden on star man Karim Benzema in 2022/23.

With Borja Mayoral expected to join Getafe in the coming weeks, and doubts over the future of other forwards at the club, Ancelotti is on the hunt for an alternative option.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has relented on his position of retaining Broja, following the arrival of Raheem Sterling.

Premier League sides have been monitoring the Albanian international, after he impressed on loan at Southampton last season, but the chance to play in Madrid could change his perspective.

West Ham’s move for Italian star Gianluca Scamacca has ruled the Hammers out of the race for Broja with Chelsea set to demand in the region of €25m for the 20-year-old.