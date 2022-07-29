Real Madrid awaiting Borja Mayoral’s blessing for crosstown move

Real Madrid and Getafe have reached a deal for the transfer of Borja Mayoral, according to Marca.

The agreement would be worth €10m for the former Roma forward, who will sign with Getafe for five seasons. Celta Vigo were interested in Mayoral too, but the striker decided to stay in Madrid in order to benefit his family and continue where he spent the second half of last season on loan.

Recently his agent had declared that Mayoral would be giving all he could to stay at Real Madrid, which would suggest that Carlo Ancelotti has since made it clear to Mayoral that he has no role to play at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Mayoral could still be waiting to sign a deal to see if he can convince the Italian he is better used in the squad.

It leaves Real Madrid with something of a conundrum. Ancelotti has tried Eden Hazard as forward in preseason and Mariano Diaz remains at the club too, but neither option inspires much confidence as a back-up to Karim Benzema. Despite Ancelotti’s claims they will not be doing any more business, he may be tempted to move for another option without Mayoral.