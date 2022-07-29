Mochi reveals why Jules Kounde chose Barcelona over Chelsea

Sevilla sporting director Monchi has lifted the lid on Jules Kounde’s decision to pick Barcelona over Chelsea.

The French international has been subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with the Blues trying to strike a deal for him.

Despite consistent reports from earlier this month hinting at an agreement between Sevilla and Chelsea being complete, Kounde’s head was turned by Barcelona.

The 23-year-old has confirmed the prospect of working with Xavi was a key factor in his final decision as he prepares to make the move to Catalonia ahead of the 2022/23 season.

However, Monchi has shed more light on the club’s negotiations with Chelsea, as Barcelona finally secured their first choice defensive target.

“Chelsea kept us locked in talks for the past month, and we, and the player reached a verbal agreement with them last Thursday”, as per reports from Sky Sports.

“But at the last moment, when everything seemed to be agreed, Chelsea had a few doubts on the deal.

“There were unsure if he was type of player they needed and if Kounde was the profile they wanted.

“Alemany then registered Barcelona’s interest for the first time on Monday.

“We asked them to make a bid and their first one fell short of what we expected.

“But after working on it, we got to a very important figure, which makes up the record sale in the club’s history.

“Chelsea returned to the table, but we accepted Barcelona’s bid because it was better than Chelsea’s.

“We sold the player to a club which he was happy to go to, with Sevilla able to get the best possible terms.”

Kounde will not join up with the Barcelona squad in the United States, as they are due to return to Spain this weekend, ahead of the Joan Gamper Trophy final against Pumas UNAM on August 7.