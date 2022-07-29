Memphis Depay tells Barcelona teammates he is not going anywhere

The number of Barcelona players that surplus to requirements but content to remain at the club seems to be creeping up this summer, rather than down. Memphis Depay might just have added himself to that list.

The Dutch forward was Barcelona’s star signing last summer and for several months, lived up to that billing. Despite injury issues, Memphis finished the season Barcelona’s joint-top scorer. Yet there is no doubt he had lost his place in the starting line-up after the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Since, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha have arrived, while Ansu Fati has recovered from his knee injuries. It would appear to leave him without a place in the team and Barcelona had been hoping to make some money on his sale.

According to Sport, he has no plans to leave though. The Dutch forward has reportedly told his teammates that “even if six forwards come, I will continue.”

This represents something of an issue for Barcelona. As well as hoping to make some money on the signing and help with their ability to reach La Liga’s salary limit, the size of their squad is burgeoning. Currently there are 32 players in the first-team squad, seven of which they won’t be able to register. Manager Xavi Hernandez will not want to work with such an outsized squad either.