Marc Cucurella submits transfer request to ensure Manchester City move

Brighton and Hove Albion star Marc Cucurella has submitted a formal transfer request to leave the Premier League club.

The Spanish international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City after the English champions opted to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Talks between the two clubs over a possible move have stalled in recent weeks with the Seagulls prepared to stand firm over the defender.

Despite Pep Guardiola openly hinting at his interest in Cucurella, Brighton are demanding a £50m fee, with the former Getafe full back under contract at the AMEX Stadium until 2026.

According to reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Cucurella has now made a bold move to revive the potential of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

However, despite Cucurella looking to force through a deal, negotiations are still progressing slowly, with City aiming to keep their bid below €40m for the former Getafe full back.