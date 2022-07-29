Jules Kounde bids goodbye to Sevilla fans after signing for Barcelona

His exit came as little surprise this summer after long-running negotiations and on Thursday evening, Jules Kounde arrived in Barcelona to seal his signing for the Blaugrana. Speaking to their club media, he explained why he chose to leave for Barcelona, but Kounde was also keen to bid farewell to Sevilla after that.

The 23-year-old arrived in Seville three years ago from Bordeaux and was a big part of three excellent seasons for Sevilla. During that time, Los Nervionenses finished in the top four three seasons in a row for the first time since the sixties and secured another Europa League triumph. During his final season, Sevilla had the best defence in La Liga.

Kounde was keen to remember all of the good times he shared with Sevilla and late on Thursday night, self-recorded a message for them.

“Good evening Sevillistas, it’s time to say goodbye to you. I wanted to dedicate a few words to you. Thank you for everything, for the love, for the support that I have received since I arrived. It was an honour to defend this badge and to wear that shirt.”

“I remember many things, my first appearance in the Champions League, hearing that music is something I will always take with me. Of course, the first title, the Europa League, which was crazy even if we couldn’t enjoy it properly with you, we felt your support throughout the competition.”

“My first call-up to the national team as well. For all of that I am very grateful to the club, to you. I will also take with me memories of El Gran Derbi, it’s a blessing to be able to experience that match, which is passionate, very difficult to explain, people shouting for us, people running 100 metres behind the bus, it was very special.”

“So I wanted to wish you the best luck in the world, I am sure that you will keep enjoying this team because there are very good players and very good people. I send you a hug and we will see each other soon. Ciao.”

This show of character is typical for Kounde, who endeared himself to Sevilla fans time and again with his passion. Sporting Director Monchi will have a hard time filling the void he leaves.