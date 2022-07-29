Joan Laporta optimistic about aspiration to bring Lionel Messi back to Barcelona

Never one for mincing his words, Barcelona President Joan Laporta has declared it an aspiration to bring Lionel Messi back to the club.

The Argentine genius moved to Paris Saint-Germain last summer after agreeing a new contract with Barcelona, but the club he has given so much to left him at the altar.

Speaking to Sport in New York, Laporta admitted that things did not end as he had hoped.

“The era of Leo did not finish as we all wanted. It ended very conditioned by the economic issues. We have a moral debt to him in that sense. We would like it of the end of his career was with the Barca shirt and being applauded by everyone on the pitch.”

However he was hopeful about being able to fix the situation. Messi’s contract at PSG expires in 2023.

“That is an aspiration. Nothing has been spoken about [between Messi and I]. This is an aspiration I have as President of Barcelona and I hope that it happens. I feel partly responsible for the end. I think it is a provisional end, I think we will ensure that that aspiration becomes a reality.”

It would be a remarkable deal if it were to happen and no doubt many would be delighted to see him back at Camp Nou.

How much sense it makes on a sporting level, only Xavi Hernandez can answer. For perhaps the greatest player ever, who had contributed so much to Barcelona, this might even be an occasion where the sentiment trumps all.