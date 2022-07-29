Joan Laporta claims Barcelona’s Jules Kounde offer was lower than that of Chelsea

How? That is the question that has been on the lips of many football fans this summer, as Barcelona go on a spending spree unmatched by anyone else in Europe. Their latest acquisition Jules Kounde, as with Raphinha, saw them go head-to-head with Chelsea and come out on top again.

One of the reasons they appear to be able to do so is the deals themselves. Players appear keen to join Barcelona and are willing to go to extra lengths to join Xavi Hernandez’s exciting project.

Speaking in New York to Mundo Deportivo, President Joan Laporta has claimed that part of the reason they have made these deals are the players. In this case, it allowed them to make a lower offer for Kounde than their competitors.

“His club wanted to transfer him to a club that made a better offer, but the player held out to come to Barcelona. And in addition, the players are adjusting their salary to the dimensions of our salary structure. If that creates unrest in our competitors, that’s because we are doing something right.”

Taking Laporta at his word, it is a smart strategy. It appears that Barcelona have done their best to convince players to come to the club ahead of negotiations with the club, giving them extra negotiating power. So far, it is working.