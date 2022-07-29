Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Atletico Madrid friendly clash

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United’s friendly clash with Atletico Madrid tomorrow in Oslo as per reports from Sky Sports.

United take on Diego Simeone’s side in the Norwegian capital as part of their preseason campaign ahead of the 2022/23 Premier League kick off next weekend.

Ronaldo was left out of the travelling party for United’s trip to Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, but speculation has increased continued to grow over his future at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old has stated his desire to leave the club, to play Champions League football this season, with United battling to keep him in the months ahead.

Ronaldo returned to training at the club’s base last week but his agent Jorge Mendes has already opened up talks over a possible return to Sporting Lisbon.

United face Atletico in their fifth preseason game on July 30 with a home tie against Rayo Vallecano 24 hours later at Old Trafford.