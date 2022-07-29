Cristiano Ronaldo laughs at Atletico Madrid fans on Instagram

If there was any hint that Cristiano Ronaldo might join Atletico Madrid this summer, the Portuguese superstar might just have extinguished it.

Ronaldo appears to be unhappy at Manchester United and having not trained with the team for most of the preseason, has been linked with a move elsewhere.

One of those links was Atletico Madrid, news has which has been met with force from fans given his Real Madrid past. Earlier this week supporters clubs penned a public letter asking the club not to sign Ronaldo, while fans also held up a banner at their first preseason game of the season saying “CR7 not welcome.”

Cristiano commented on a photo of that event with several laughing emojis, expressing no shortage of disdain for Los Colchoneros.

This is the second time he has poured scorn on rumours linking him to Atletico Madrid, after commenting on another post with the following, as highlighted by Marca.

“It’s impossible for them to go a day without speaking about me. If not, the press don’t earn money. They know that if they don’t lie, they don’t attract people’s attention. Keep going, one day they’ll be right about the news.”

Certainly Cristiano Ronaldo has done little to endear himself to the Atleti support, which wasn’t exactly a perfect relationship beforehand. If he is planning on leaving Manchester United for Atletico Madrid, he is using an interesting strategy.