Cristiano Ronaldo in talks over Sporting Lisbon return

Cristiano Ronaldo could make a sensational return to former club Sporting Lisbon next month.

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford after hinting at his determination to play Champions League football in 2022/23.

The 37-year-old missed United’s preseason tour of Thailand and Australia, due to personal reasons, before returning to training in Manchester this week.

The former Real Madrid hitman was linked with a controversial switch to Atletico Madrid but Los Rojiblancos fans and club president Enrique Cerezo both voiced their objections to a move.

Ronaldo reacted by rejecting a chance of moving to the opposite side of Madrid but reports from The Athletic claim he could be tempted by a return to Lisbon.

After breaking into the Sporting first team, Ronaldo joined United in 2003, however, he left without a Champions League group stage appearance.

Ronaldo reiterated his stance to push for a departure, after talks with ten Hag, with his representatives opening up negotiations with Sporting.