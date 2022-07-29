Barcelona eye Premier League target as Marcos Alonso alternative

Barcelona could swoop to sign Tottenham star Sergio Reguilon if they miss out on Chelsea full back Marcos Alonso.

La Blaugrana remain determined to sign Blues defensive pair Cesar Azpilicueta and Alonso this month.

Despite the arrival of Jules Kounde from Sevilla in Catalonia, Xavi is still in the market for defensive reinforcements, with Azpilicueta and Alonso his first choice options.

However, with Chelsea looking to stand firm on both players, the former Spanish international may now be forced to look elsewhere in the market.

According to reports from Diario AS, Xavi has lined up Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon as a new left back Plan B, with the former Sevilla star set to leave North London either on loan or permanently.

The report adds, Barcelona officials Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff met with Reguilon’s agent Kia Joorabchian at the start of their US tour to discuss a potential deal for the 25-year-old.