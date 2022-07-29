Atletico Madrid propose Cristiano Ronaldo-Antoine Griezmann swap deal

Atletico Madrid have publicly been clear that the arrival of former Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo is highly unlikely, but rumours around the Portuguese continue to flow.

The latest involves an intriguing idea that few had considered. According to The Athletic, as per Diario AS, Atletico Madrid had proposed a solution to Ronaldo’s clear desire to leave Manchester United by offering a swap deal, which would see Antoine Griezmann move to Old Trafford.

That deal was promptly turned down and it appears that in spite of Ronaldo’s stance, United are still trying to convince him to stay.

It is certainly an interesting solution, as Griezmann himself is on a significant salary and struggled to make the impact he wanted last season.

However the French World Cup-winner has been more or less accepted back into Atletico Madrid following his move to Barcelona, while Ronaldo would be a different matter. Several protests have taken place from Atletico Madrid fans regarding the matter, as they show their deep distaste for the idea. It appears they might get their way.