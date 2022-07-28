Valencia loan Samuel Lino from Atletico Madrid 20 days after signing

Valencia have made their second addition of the summer, after they confirmed the loan signing of Samuel Lino from Atletico Madrid.

The Brazilian winger joined Atletico Madrid just 20 days ago, making a €6.5m move from Gil Vicente this summer. Already the 22-year-old has had to depart in order to find regular action.

After Valencia made Hugo Duro’s loan deal permanent, Lino is the second new addition with Samu Castillejo arriving on a free transfer.

A tricky winger with pace and the ability to beat a defender, he strengthens Valencia’s attack ahead of the new season. With Goncalo Guedes still at the club, Lino may struggle for minutes if Gennaro Gattuso returns Guedes to a wide position this summer. Mundo Deportivo do note that Lino would suit the 4-3-3 formation that Gattuso has been using in preseason.

However that will be the least of Gattuso’s worries. The latest word is that Valencia will be unable to register any signings unless sales are made.