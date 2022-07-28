Sevilla consider moving for Thilo Kehrer to replace Barcelona-bound Jules Kounde

Jules Kounde is on the verge of leaving Sevilla for Barcelona – the deal will be completed in the coming hours. Kounde has already departed the Sevilla training camp in Portugal, meaning Sevilla are now looking to replace him – Thilo Kehrer is being considered.

That’s according to Marca, who report that Monchi has been handling the negotiations personally for some time. Kehrer will turn 26 soon and has been at Paris Saint-Germain for four seasons now. Kehrer played 34 games across all competitions for PSG last season but it’s understood that it will be difficult for him to earn as many minutes next season given the rebuild at PSG.

PSG paid €37m for the German international back in 2018 and given he’s expected to go to the Qatar World Cup later this year there’s a chance his value could rise during his time in the Middle East. That would make an investment now a good idea for Sevilla.