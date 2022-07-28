Samuel Lino arrives in Valencia to complete loan move from Atletico Madrid

Samuel Lino will be announced as a Valencia player in the coming hours according to Diario AS. The Brazilian winger travelled from the Spanish capital to Valencia by car this morning to finalise the details of his season-long loan from Atletico Madrid.

Atletico have no more space to register non-EU players. That’s why he’s left on loan despite just being signed from Gil Vicente. Lino trained with Atletico for the first part of their pre-season and Diego Simeone asked that he be found a good home to help him in his development before returning and playing an important part at Atletico – the presence of Matheus Cunha, Felipe Monteiro and Nahuel Molina prevents this from happening this term.

Lino is exactly the kind of player Gennaro Gattuso had been looking for to strengthen his squad. He’s a right-footer who can also play on the left and cut inside, going for goal. That’s the kind of outlet Gattuso wants on each flank of his 4-3-3.