Real Madrid youngster Reiner Jesus struggling to find new club as Benfica deal stalls

Reiner Jesus, 20, is still looking for a club to take him on board for the 2022/23 season according to Mundo Deportivo. He can’t stay at Real Madrid due to his non-EU status – they have those slots filled with Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Eder Militao.

That means that Reiner will need to go out on loan again. The Brazilian spent the last two years on loan at Borussia Dortmund but hardly featured for the German club. It had seemed likely he was going to end up with Benfica but the move has stalled. Real Valladolid and Torino have also been tentatively linked.

In the meantime, Reiner is continuing to train at Valdebebas, where he’s stayed rather than travel to the United States with the first team on their pre-season tour. Reiner joined Madrid from Flamengo back in 2020. As a youth he previously spent time with Vasco de Gama, Botafogo and Fluminense.