Real Madrid receive injury boost as preseason tour enters final stages

Real Madrid have received a fitness boost as they wind down their preseason tour in the United States of America. As per Marca, Dani Carvajal has recovered from the ankle issue he was suffering from.

Carvajal had missed both of Real Madrid’s opening preseason games against Barcelona and Club America, but is expected to be fit for the final leg of their US tour against Juventus.

They did however miss Luka Modric for their latest training session in Los Angeles – the Croatian was laid low with a fever. He has tested negative for Covid-19.

The Carvajal news will be heartily welcomed by Madridistas and Carlo Ancelotti alike. Although Lucas Vazquez and Alvaro Odriozola would be good options for many teams, without Carvajal, Real Madrid are not as defensively solid. His role in shutting down Luis Diaz in the Champions League final against Liverpool was clear evidence that a fit and firing Carvajal can still produce at the highest level.

Los Blancos will be hoping they can count on that Carvajal more often this season, as will Spain coach Luis Enrique.