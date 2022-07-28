Raul de Tomas’ Espanyol future beginning to come into serious doubt

Raul de Tomas is still yet to feature for Espanyol this pre-season according to Marca and his future is in real doubt. The Spaniard returned to training on July 14th but Espanyol have made it clear that he’ll be allowed leave the club for the right offer.

The problem, however, is that such an offer hasn’t been forthcoming. The player believes that his release clause of €70m is prohibitively high for potential suitors, but the club aren’t budging. In the meantime, De Tomas is continuing to work during Espanyol’s pre-season camp in Marbella without playing friendlies.

De Tomas, who has four Spanish caps to his name, joined Espanyol from Benfica in January of 2020. Since then he’s played 89 games for the Catalan club, contributing 45 goals and six assists during that time. Last season, in La Liga, the 27-year-old contributed 17 goals and three assists in 34 games. Where he’ll be playing next year is anyone’s guess.