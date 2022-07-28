Osasuna surprise with splashy signing of Villarreal creative midfielder

Osasuna have made their fourth signing of the summer and many will have been pleasantly surprised by their latest acquisition. On Thursday evening, Osasuna and Villarreal announced that Moi Gomez would be joining the Navarran club.

In a rare show of transparency, Osasuna published that the deal would cost them €1.8m initially, with a further €100k due to the Yellow Submarine for every season of Gomez’s five-year deal that they remained in La Liga. Gomez will have a release clause of €20m and 20% of any future fee will be due to Villarreal.

At one point one of the most talented prospects in Spain, Moi Gomez has been at Villarreal for his whole career, with the exception of loan spells at Sporting Gijon, Huesca and Eibar. At 28, Gomez will likely see this is a chance to make his mark on a side after struggling to win a regular starting place at Villarreal.

Osasuna receive a talented and precise midfielder, capable of picking a final pass. After a good season finishing 10th last season, Los Rojillo are setting up for another good season challenging for the top half.