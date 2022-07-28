Lionel Messi focused purely on the Qatar World Cup despite talk of Barcelona return

Lionel Messi’s situation is understood to be calm according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column with Caught Offside. Joan Laporta has been clear that his dream is to bring the Argentine back to Barcelona and Xavi Hernandez wants it too.

But for the time being nothing concrete is in place. Messi still has a year to run on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and the French club are keen to extend their relationship with a footballer many believe is the greatest to have ever played the game. Messi, for his part, is focused completely on the Qatar World Cup.

Messi joined PSG from Barcelona last summer after it became clear that the Catalan club were unable financially to renew his contract at Camp Nou. He’s endured a mixed first season at the Parc des Princes, helping PSG win Ligue 1 but failing in the Champions League. And that’s what really matters to PSG.