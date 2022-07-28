La Liga president Javier Tebas criticises Barcelona’s treatment of Frenkie de Jong

La Liga president Javier Tebas has weighed in on Barcelona’s attempts to convince Frenkie de Jong to significantly reduce his salary. Tebas said that players can’t be split from the team and pressured – that’s something that violates law, reason and ethics.

Barcelona, he said, know the rules and responsibilities that they need to meet as employers. The Catalan club are keen for Frenkie to either reduce his salary or else leave the club for pastures new – they’ve already agreed a transfer with Manchester United but the 25-year-old Dutchman is determined to stay at Camp Nou.

This has created an awkward stand-off, with Xavi Hernandez trying to balance his duty to the player and to the club. Frenkie has been included in Barcelona’s pre-season tour of the United States but he’s yet to earn minutes in his preferred midfield role. When he has played, it’s been at centre-back. Far from ideal.