Arthur Melo’s future is likely to lie away from Juventus. Reports that Arsenal have submitted a bit from the Brazilian midfielder are understood to be incorrect but Valencia coach Gennaro Gattuso is understood to be keen to sign him according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arthur already has experience of Spanish football having represented Barcelona between 2018 and 2020 after joining from Brazilian outfit Gremio. The 25-year-old made 71 appearances for the Catalan club during that time before leaving for Juventus in the summer of 2020 in a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head the other way.

Since arriving in Turin, Arthur has made 63 appearances for the Italian giants. But he’s less suited to Massimiliano Allegri’s style of play than he was to either Maurizio Sarri or Andrea Pirlo’s and, with the Qatar World Cup on the horizon, is keen on a move that will guarantee him the minutes he needs to potentially earn a place in Tite’s squad for the Brazilian national team.