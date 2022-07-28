Franck Kessie opens up on how he’s adapting to life at Barcelona

Franck Kessie is enjoying life at Barcelona. The Ivorian midfielder joined the Catalan club on a free transfer from Milan during the summer window and has slotted right into Xavi Hernandez’s side.

Kessie was signed in time to begin pre-season with his new colleagues – his first appearance came in a 1-1 draw with Olot – and he’s continued to be important in Barcelona’s friendlies with Inter Miami, Real Madrid and Juventus. Adapting has been easy.

“Everything is going well,” Kessie said as carried by Mundo Deportivo. “There’s a very good atmosphere. My teammates have welcomed me very well. It’s like a second family. Everything is going well – training, my relationship with the staff.

“Everything is fine. Barcelona are a team made to win and the fans always expect more. For me, Barcelona have always been the best team in the world. There have been many signings and we will do our best to help the team.”

Barcelona finished 13 points behind Madrid last season in La Liga and, given the signings they’ve made, they’ll be keen to cut that gap in 2022/23 as well as challenging in Europe. Aside Kessie they’ve also signed Andreas Christensen, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski. And there are more players yet to come in.

Barcelona close out their pre-season campaign against New York Red Bulls before returning to Europe to contend the final of the Joan Gamper against Mexican side Pumas. They kick off the new La Liga campaign against Rayo Vallecano on August 13th.