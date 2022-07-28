Bayern Munich announce the signing of 16-year-old La Masia product from Barcelona

Bayern Munich have announced that they’ve completed the signing of Adam Aznou from Barcelona according to Diario Sport. The teenager will start off with Bayern’s youth team with the chance to step up to the first team should everything go to plan.

Aznou, a 16-year-old left-back, was one of the most promising players in Cadet A last season but didn’t accept Barcelona’s offer to be promoted to the Juvenile category and will instead become a Bayern player. Aznou is already in Munich and is putting the final touches to his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Bayern weren’t the only interested party. Leipzig were also monitoring his situation closely, as were Barcelona’s great rivals Real Madrid. But it’s Bayern who’ve won the race and will look to take over the teenager’s development in the coming years – it will be interesting to see if he can step up to the first team.