Barcelona to complete transfer of Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde imminently

Barcelona are preparing the documents and paperworks in order to get their deal for Jules Kounde over the line according to Fabrizio Romano. A full agreement was reached with Sevilla on Wednesday afternoon and the transfer will be completed soon.

Kounde himself is ready and waiting to put pen to paper and officially become a Barcelona player – he’s a big part of why this move has happened in the first place. Chelsea had been in pole position after agreeing a deal with Sevilla last week but Kounde delayed on giving the West London club the green light. This gave Barcelona the chance to move for him and frustrated Chelsea.

Kounde joined Sevilla in the summer of 2019 and has since established himself as one of the best centre-backs in Europe, building an iron-clad partnership with Diego Carlos at the heart of the Andalusians’ defence. The idea of him doing the same with Ronald Araujo is positively mouthwatering.