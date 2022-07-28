Barcelona ready to move on next two targets after securing Jules Kounde transfer

Now that Barcelona are close to locking down the signing of Jules Kounde from Sevilla they’re already looking toward their next transfer activity according to Sport – and they’re honed in on Stamford Bridge. They want Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Given Barcelona have stolen both Raphinha and Kounde under Chelsea’s noses it’s understandable that the West London club won’t be over the moon regarding the idea of doing business with the Catalan club. But Barcelona have already reached agreements with both players and are determined to land their signatures.

Xavi Hernandez likes the versatility that Azpilicueta offers him given he can play in a back three or a back four. Similarly, he likes the fact that Alonso can offer real competition to Jordi Alba at left-back – a position Barcelona have zero depth in right now. Between the two of the players Barcelona are willing to pay a sum of €10-15m as both are in the final year of their contracts.