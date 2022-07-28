Barcelona plotting Frenkie de Jong solution as salary issues loom large

The atmosphere around Barcelona is charged with excitement this offseason, even more so with the arrival of Jules Kounde from Sevilla on Thursday evening. Yet it does little to help them in their efforts to get them under their salary limit for this season.

Reports are that Barcelona will struggle to register players unless they can move Frenkie de Jong’s salary on. On Wednesday, La Liga President Javier Tebas was optimistic that they would make it under the cut, but did admit that they still had some work to do.

The latest solution being considered by Barcelona is a loan move for de Jong, as per Sport. The Catalan daily says that as Manchester United are the only team to have shown an interest in a transfer for de Jong, they may try to offer him out on loan. Moving his salary, even just for a year, would greatly aid them their financial conundrum.

As with any potential United deal, the issue is likely to be de Jong’s free will. Barcelona would need to rustle up a destination attractive enough for him to leave and uproot on a temporary basis.