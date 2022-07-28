Barcelona begin exit operation after agreeing deal with Celta Vigo

A lot of the noise surrounding Barcelona has focused on the incoming array of stars at Camp Nou, but it might all be useless if they cannot force some exits. Barcelona may not be able to register their new signings if they do not adhere to La Liga’s salary limits, with La Liga President Javier Tebas admitting they “still had some work to do” in that department.

Operacion Salida [Exit Operation] is yet to truly take off, but it might be starting its engines. According to Sport, Celta Vigo and Barcelona have reached an agreement for defender Oscar Mingueza. Only the details are to be worked out in Mingueza’s contract with Celta.

The Catalan will sign a four-year deal with Celta as long as all goes to plan and Barcelona will receive around €2m, but are also likely to retain a percentage of a future sale.

Barcelona had previously maintained that they wanted to take no less than €5m from Mingueza’s exit, but with the Blaugrana desperate to lighten their wage bill and Mingueza clearly not in their plans, Celta held the power in negotiations.

Mingueza was one of five players left off Barcelona’s tour to the USA and while not the trickiest of the five to find a transfer for, Sporting Director Mateu Alemany will simply be happy to have some movement.