Barcelona and Sevilla confirm Jules Kounde deal in potential record sale

Barcelona’s summer just keeps getting better, as the Blaugrana and Sevilla both announced that a deal had been struck for Jules Kounde. Subject to the signing of contracts and his medical, Kounde the transfer will go through.

Kounde, now 23, arrived at Sevilla three summers ago and has been a stalwart in their defence ever since. During his spell there, Sevilla had one of the best defences in La Liga and secured three straight qualifications for the Champions League, as well as a Europa League title.

Neither side announced a fee for Kounde, but various reports have put the figure at around €50m plus €10m in variables, which would make Kounde the record sale in Sevilla’s history.

Kounde represents a major addition to Barcelona’s defence, an area that has not been significantly strengthened since Samuel Umtiti arrived at the club.

For Sevilla, this may spark a flurry of activity. With the money from Kounde’s transfer secure, Los Nervionenses can work on reinvesting the in strengthening their squad.