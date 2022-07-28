Atletico Madrid supporter snaps selfie with Koke during friendly against Numancia

Atletico Madrid played their first pre-season friendly of the 2022/23 season last night. They beat Numancia 4-0 at the Estadio Municipal de El Burgo de Osma.

Thomas Lemar opened the scoring in the the eighth minute before Angel Correa doubled their lead in the 32nd. Geoffrey Kondogbia added a third just before half-time and Matheus Cunha completed the rout seven minutes into the second half.

The game was also notable for an incident just after the hour mark. Atletico captain Koke was preparing to take a corner kick from the right side of the pitch when a brave Atletico supporter stepped on to the pitch and snapped a selfie with him. He obliged.

Atletico have three friendlies left before they kick off La Liga at nearby Getafe on August 15th. They face Manchester United this weekend before playing Cadiz on Thursday. Their final test before the new season will take place against Italian giants Juventus.